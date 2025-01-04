'Without H-1B, I Couldn't Have Served Rural Kansas' Indian-American Doctor's Bold Message To Senator Sanders

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senator Bernie Sanders emphasized the need to prioritize hiring qualified American workers over importing low-cost under the H-1B visa program. He stressed the importance of reforming the US education system to address future workforce needs in sectors like healthcare, education, and skilled trades.

Responding to Senator Sanders , Indian-American Dr. Anil, a cardiologist practicing in rural Kansas, defended the H-1B visa program, highlighting its crucial role in filling medical shortages in underserved areas. While Sanders advocates for reform, Dr. Anil's perspective underscores the complexities of addressing workforce shortages in essential fields.

Senator Bernie Sanders , discussing the H-1B visa program , recognized the need for a skilled workforce as emphasized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy . However, he contended that the answer is not to import low-cost labor, but to focus on hiring qualified American workers. Sanders emphasized the need to strengthen the US education system to produce a workforce prepared for future demands, not only in engineering but also in essential fields like healthcare, education, and skilled trades such as plumbing and electrical work.

Sanders criticises H-1B program, calls for focus on American workers

"Mr. Musk , Mr. Ramaswamy, and others have argued that we need a highly skilled and well-educated workforce. They are right," Sanders said. "...the answer, however, is not to bring in cheap labor from abroad. The answer is to hire qualified American workers first and to make sure that we have an education system that produces the kind of workforce that our country needs for the jobs of the future."

Strengthening US education system to meet future workforce demands

Sanders emphasized that the focus should extend beyond tech fields to address broader workforce needs. He pointed out that the US is in desperate need of more doctors, nurses, dentists, teachers, electricians, plumbers, and other essential professionals. According to Sanders, the US education system must be revamped to ensure that more Americans are trained to fill these positions and contribute to the nation's long-term economic growth.