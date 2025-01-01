PM Modi To Send Sacred Chadar For Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid Shiva Temple Claim Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will hand over a ceremonial 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today. This sacred 'chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi has been sending a 'chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Rijiju is expected to hand over the chadar oat the dargah on Modi's behalf on January 4.

Modi's gesture comes over a month after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena, claiming that the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan is Lord Shiva's temple.

Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.



Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority wing chief Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Symbolises devotion and respect

The 'chadar', which is placed over the shrine (Mazar-e-Akdas) of Khwaja Garib Nawaz , symbolises devotion and respect. During the annual Urs, offering a chadar is considered a form of worship to receive blessings.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrine in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the annual Urs, that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.