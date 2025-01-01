Effortless Office Enterprises, LLC. Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effortless Office Enterprises, LLC. ("Effortless Office") has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected information of certain employees and patients of The United Methodist Retirement Homes, Inc. ("UMRH"). Effortless Office has sent notice of this incident to certain effected current/former employees, residents and/or associated parties and provided resources to assist them.

On July 16, 2024, Effortless Office discovered suspicious activity temporarily disrupted the operability of its computer network. Effortless Office promptly took steps to secure the environment and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. In addition, Effortless Office began working to restore impacted systems as quickly as possible. Effortless Office engaged digital forensics specialists to conduct an investigation into what happened and determine whether personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization. After determining that personal information may have been impacted, Effortless Office completed a comprehensive programmatic and manual review to identify what personal information was impacted and to whom it belonged. On November 6, 2024, UMRH learned that personal information related to certain current/former employees, residents and/or associated parties was impacted in connection with the incident.

Based on Effortless Office's review, the following information may have been affected as a result of the incident: names, dates of birth, health insurance information, provider information, treatment and/or diagnosis information, treatment dates, lab or test results, patient account and/or medical record numbers, Medicare/Medicaid information, driver's license or state identification card numbers, and/or Social Security numbers. Effortless Office began notifying individuals of this incident on December 20, 2024.

Effortless Office has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Eastern Time, and can be reached at 1 (877) 719-8597.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Effortless Office, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Effortless Office Enterprises, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED