Emergency Medical Services For Children Reauthorization Act Signed Into Law By President

Legislation will ensure funding for state-of-the-art pediatric-specific equipment and resources in EDs

Championed by ENA for many years, and a key legislative priority for the association in 2024, the Emergency Medical Services for Children program will continue to support emergency departments after signed the bill reauthorizing EMSC's funding through 2029.

The program is of critical importance, as it has been for four decades, as the only program dedicated to improving emergency care for children. It ensures all children and adolescents – no matter where they live, attend school or travel – will receive appropriate treatments during a health care emergency.

ENA and its members have strongly advocated for the passage of the Emergency Medical Services for Children Reauthorization Act because it provides direct support to emergency departments and pre-hospital emergency medical services that require specialized medications, equipment and training to care for pediatric patients.

"Emergency nurses know better than anyone how vital it is for emergency departments to have access to specific pediatric equipment and training because children have specific needs," said ENA President Chris Dellinger MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "I have seen first-hand how the EMSC program has helped EDs improve their pediatric care readiness and that has helped improved pediatric outcomes and even save lives."

The EMSC program has been a longstanding public policy priority for ENA, which is why it applauds the efforts of Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Rep. Kathy Castor, R-Fla., Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and Sen. Ted Budd, R-Ga., who introduced and championed EMSC throughout the legislative process.

"As a pharmacist, I understand how critical it is that children receive high-quality care that is specialized to their unique needs. The EMSC program has proven effective at saving lives and provides all hospitals with the resources necessary to treat young patients. I am proud to lead this important bill reauthorizing the program, which is now law, and will continue supporting policies that promote children's health and well-being," said Rep. Carter.

Enacted in 1984, and last reauthorized in 2019, the EMSC program has received strong, bipartisan support in Congress, as well as the backing from a broad coalition of health care and patient advocate organizations. Over the years, it has provided funding to support pediatric emergency care in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

