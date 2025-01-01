With The Highest Audience Attendance In Camel Competitions Globally Rai Al-Nadhar Platform Enters Guinness World Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Guinness certificate was received by Sheikh

Fahad bin Falah bin Hithlin, Chairman of the Camel Club, marking an international acknowledgment that coincides with the platform's remarkable success this year. The hosted the "Munqiyat Al-Jazirah" competition, which witnessed unprecedented engagement from camel and heritage enthusiasts, showcasing Saudi Arabia's ability to merge tradition with modern technology.

The "Rai Al-Nadhar" platform is one of the key digital initiatives of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which aims to enhance and document the public's connection to camel cultural heritage. In addition to its record-breaking user numbers, the platform attracted over 30 million visits in just 20 days.

This achievement cements "Rai Al-Nadhar" as a digital icon of heritage and paves the way for further innovations in integrating Saudi cultural identity with modern technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom's status as a global hub for excellence and innovation.

