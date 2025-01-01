Iraq Extradites To Kuwait Fugitive Convicted In 11 Criminal Cases

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior announced on Wednesday the arrest, in cooperation with the Iraqi security authorities, of a fugitive convicted in 11 criminal cases in Kuwait.

In a statement, the ministry hailed the arrest as a security achievement which demonstrated the high-level of international security cooperation and the fruitful coordination between the two neighboring countries.

The statement noted that the Ministry Division had issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive on December 4, 2023 and sent it to all countries to arrest and hand him over to the State of Kuwait.

The ministry also extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq for the fruitful cooperation and rapid response that resulted in the arrest of the fugitive. (end)

