Vinfast Delivers First VF 5 Electric Vehicles To Indonesian Customers, Expanding Its Southeast Asian Presence

Replicating its triumph in the Vietnamese market, VinFast reinforces its dedication to the Indonesian by introducing the VF 5 urban car model

VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Having significantly contributed to VinFast 's leading position in neighboring Vietnam, the VF 5 has now been officially delivered to its first Indonesian customers.Leveraging its deep understanding of Southeast Asian preferences, VinFast has created a modern, intelligent electric vehicle that perfectly suits the needs of urban Indonesian residents, offering a spacious interior, compact exterior, and cutting-edge technology.Sigit, an entrepreneur hailing from Bandung City, identified VinFast, an electric vehicle marque originating from neighboring Vietnam, through a Google search. He further solidified his decision by perusing YouTube review videos from both Indonesia and Vietnam.“I watched some YouTube review videos from both Indonesia and Vietnam, which helped me decide on this EV”, he shared.VinFast has exhibited robust growth in the first three quarters of 2024, with the Vietnamese market serving as a key driver. By capturing the top position in domestic sales for the first ten months of the year, VinFast has solidified its dominance.The A-segment VF 5 model has been a significant contributor to this success, highlighting the brand's adaptability in offering a diverse range of products, from premium to budget-friendly options.Replicating its triumph in the Vietnamese market, VinFast reinforces its dedication to the Indonesian market by introducing the VF 5 urban car model. This vehicle is tailored to the needs of urban residents who aspire to embrace the electrification revolution, appreciate technological advancements, and align with the inevitable trend towards electric mobility.VinFast Pas Banget!When asked to describe VinFast in three words, Sigit simply said, 'VinFast Pas Banget!' (Perfect Fit!). He praised the VF 5 as an ideal city car, perfect for daily commutes due to its efficiency and practicality.“This EV is like a city car, making it highly suitable for people living in urban areas. It is very economical and practical for daily use”, he said.He further emphasized the superiority of the VF 5 over its competitors. While the tech specs might be similar, Sigit underscored VinFast's distinctive advantage: the resale value warranty and battery subscription system. He attributed his preference for VinFast to these unique features.“Technology-wise, it is quite similar to its direct competitors. However, VinFast has a strong advantage that I prefer: the resale value warranty and the battery subscription system. That's why I chose VinFast”, he emphasized.When selecting the VF 5 model, Sigit gravitated towards the white color variant, as it not only aligns with his personal preference but also enhances the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.Meanwhile, Zovin, a resident of Medan City, selected VinFast as his inaugural electric vehicle, driven by its competitive pricing and superior quality. A favorable test drive experience further reinforced his choice. He expressed anticipation for the introduction of additional EV models from VinFast in the future:“I hope VinFast will launch more EV line-up in the future”.Zico, a resident of Pluit, Jakarta, was highly impressed by the VF 5's contemporary design, superior technological features compared to its competitors in the same segment, and the exhilarating electric driving experience. Having previously encountered VinFast through social media, he decided to select VinFast's electric vehicle due to its exceptional driving experience and advantageous features.“I visited VinFast's booth at this exhibition because I already knew about VinFast from social media. I decided to choose VinFast's EV because of its excellent driving experience, along with features and benefits that are better than those of its competitors”, Zico said.Big Value, Small PackageBaha Saputra, a content creator, was impressed by the electric vehicle lineup at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. "These EVs are sporty, elegant, and worth the money," he said.Mr. Saputra was particularly taken with the VF 5. "It's truly impressive," he said. "It comes with a 360-degree camera, three driving modes, and an automatic trunk button. Plus, there are plenty of promotions available."He was also impressed with the interior space. "The car is so spacious and comfortable, it would be perfect for a long family road trip," he said.The VF 5 offers the typical advantages of electric vehicles, including a spacious and comfortable interior. By eliminating the need for components like a traditional engine, the compact urban car can maximize its interior space.The VinFast's compact car is easy to maneuver in urban environments. Its distinctive design features include sharp turn signals, reverse lights, and low-mounted LED taillights that accentuate the rear of the vehicle. A spoiler and shark fin antenna add a touch of sophistication, completing the car's bold and dynamic appearance.The VF 5's rear design is minimalist yet striking. The VinFast brand identity, featuring stylized bird wings and a centered logo, is elegantly executed.The car produces a maximum power of 70 kW (94 horsepower) and a peak torque of 135 Nm. Its 29.6 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged from 10% to 70% in just 34 minutes.The VF 5 electric SUV offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), emergency brake assist (BA), and electronic stability control (ESC). These advanced safety systems help ensure optimal vehicle control and passenger protection in various driving conditions.VinFast's strategic approach to electric vehicle adoption, exemplified by its attractive incentive programs and innovative products like the VF 5, is poised to reshape the Indonesian automotive landscape. As Mr. Sigit noted, these initiatives have made the VF 5 a compelling choice, demonstrating the brand's commitment to driving electric vehicle adoption.By offering a compelling value proposition and addressing consumer concerns, VinFast is accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.

