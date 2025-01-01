New Realities, Stronger Sovereignty - Azerbaijan's Milestones In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The year 2024 has marked significant milestones for Azerbaijan, solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with in the South Caucasus and on the global stage. From crucial advancements in to major infrastructure projects and a powerful presence at international forums, Azerbaijan has undoubtedly shaped the year. Although being a small state, listing the country's achievements in the past year would be quite challenging. Yet, below, we reflect on some of the most pivotal moments that highlight the country's growing influence and strategic goals.

Azerbaijan's Strategic Goals

One of the defining moments of 2024 was Azerbaijan's reaffirmation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, particularly in the context of the South Caucasus. President Ilham Aliyev's leadership has been instrumental in bringing about these new realities, not just for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. The successful restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its territories, including Garabagh and East Zangezur, has been a central pillar of the country's strategic vision. These territories are not only vital for national security but also for the development of infrastructure, energy, and trade routes that are pivotal to Azerbaijan's broader aspirations.

As President Aliyev has often pointed out, the world has already accepted the new realities in the South Caucasus, acknowledging Azerbaijan's rightful sovereignty over these territories. The geopolitical landscape of the region has shifted, with Azerbaijan asserting its dominance while continuing to build strong bilateral relations with countries like Türkiye, Russia, and others in the region.

Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

The post-2023 landscape has seen tangible progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Yet, there are some key milestones, such as Armenia's return of four villages to Azerbaijan in 2024, in line with the Alma-Ata Declaration, marked a critical step in acknowledging each other's territorial integrity. Establishing a de facto peace regime has led to unprecedented cooperation, with border guards patrolling demarcated areas without helmets or bulletproof vests. Despite these advancements, contentious issues remain particularly Azerbaijan's demand for constitutional amendments in Armenia to formally renounce territorial claims. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan faces mounting domestic opposition, complicating his government's ability to sustain diplomatic momentum. However since then, although some experts suggest/predict that peace deal will be sealed, it did not happen. There were once a great chance for the both parties to seal the deal during COP29, back in November, but Armenian choose not to participate in the event.

COP29: Azerbaijan's Role in Shaping Global Climate Policy

Azerbaijan's green energy transition has been another focal point of national policy in 2024. The country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix are in line with global trends, positioning Azerbaijan as a key player in the sustainable energy sector.

Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy was showcased during COP29, where President Aliyev delivered a powerful speech emphasizing the country's green agenda and the importance of balancing energy security with environmental sustainability. Azerbaijan is making substantial investments in renewable energy infrastructure, with a focus on solar and wind power, alongside traditional energy sources like oil and gas. Notably, during COP29, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement was fully endorsed, unlocking new investment opportunities in the developing world. The New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance sets a target for developed countries to increase their climate action financing for developing nations, raising the annual mobilization from $100 billion to a minimum of $300 billion by 2035.

Azerbaijan's role in green energy was also highlighted through partnerships with international organizations and companies, including those in the Middle East and Europe. The recent agreements with Masdar for solar power projects further solidify Azerbaijan's position as a leader in renewable energy development in the region. In this context, it is important to note that through the implementation of renewable energy projects, Azerbaijan is building the necessary infrastructure to create a green energy corridor connecting the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, and Europe. This includes the development of solar and wind power plants with foreign investment. These efforts will contribute to the construction of power plants in Azerbaijan with a total capacity exceeding 11 GW.

The Restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur: A New Era for Azerbaijan

In parallel with its energy initiatives, Azerbaijan has made remarkable progress in the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur. These developments represent not just the rebuilding of infrastructure but the resurgence of national pride and unity. On September 20, Azerbaijan's National Sovereignty Day, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the renovated Garabagh University, emphasizing the importance of instilling national values in youth. By the end of September, over 1,100 students were enrolled. Throughout the month, the president toured several restoration projects in the Aghdam district, including the Imaret Complex and the Aghdam City Hotel. He also visited the Uzeyir Hajibeyov House-Museum in Shusha and reviewed the construction of the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi road and the Congress Center in Khankendi's Victory Square. A bridge connecting the East Zangezur economic region with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is nearing completion.

Earlier in the year, President Aliyev noted that infrastructure projects would facilitate the return of displaced persons to their ancestral lands. By June, 50 families were already resettled in Khojaly, with plans to double that number by year's end. The revival of several other villages has also commenced, including Karkijahan and Ballija, where new homes were handed over to 48 families.

Currently, nearly 35,000 individuals live in the liberated areas, with over 20,000 specialists working on restoration projects. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency has received over 2,500 applications for business activities in these regions, highlighting growing interest in the revitalization of the area.

Azerbaijan's Expanding Global Influence

Azerbaijan's role in international organizations continued to grow, especially with its membership in the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). These memberships represent a strengthening of Azerbaijan's ties with key regional players and reinforce its position as a central actor in both regional and international politics. Azerbaijan's strategic alliances have contributed to its growing influence in global affairs, positioning the country as a key actor in regional stability and economic cooperation. A notable development in 2024 is the strengthening of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). In the early months of the year, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the OTS, stating, "a priority for us" and emphasizing that "our family is the Turkic world." Acknowledging the current budget's insufficiency for achieving the organization's objectives, during the 11th OTS summit in Bishkek, the president expressed hope that financial contributions from Baku-specifically, $2 million to the OTS Secretariat and $100,000 to the Council of Elders-would help enhance the organization's capacity.

Path Forward in 2025, and what to expect?

As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized yesterday in his annual New Year's speech, Azerbaijan has created new realities in the South Caucasus, and the world has already accepted these new realities. There is no doubt that these realities will be further confirmed in 2025. No force, no center of power can influence the will of the Azerbaijani state or turn it away from its path. With an unwavering commitment to its sovereignty, economic development, and international partnerships, Azerbaijan is poised for even greater achievements in the coming year. As we (Azerbaijan) have recently entered "2025 – The Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," the main title of this year's theme makes it even more intriguing, and eyes for more changes to come in the 30th Anniversary of the nation's Constitution. Who knows maybe this year's theme also eyes for an end to a longstanding dispute. Finally, to conclude we wish nothing but the best for our beloved nation!