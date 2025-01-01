New Realities, Stronger Sovereignty - Azerbaijan's Milestones In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The year 2024 has marked significant milestones for Azerbaijan,
solidifying its position as a force to be reckoned with in the
South Caucasus and on the global stage. From crucial advancements
in Sovereignty to major infrastructure projects and a powerful
presence at international forums, Azerbaijan has undoubtedly shaped
the year. Although being a small state, listing the country's
achievements in the past year would be quite challenging. Yet,
below, we reflect on some of the most pivotal moments that
highlight the country's growing influence and strategic goals.
Azerbaijan's Strategic Goals
One of the defining moments of 2024 was Azerbaijan's
reaffirmation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty,
particularly in the context of the South Caucasus. President Ilham
Aliyev's leadership has been instrumental in bringing about these
new realities, not just for Azerbaijan but for the entire region.
The successful restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its
territories, including Garabagh and East Zangezur, has been a
central pillar of the country's strategic vision. These territories
are not only vital for national security but also for the
development of infrastructure, energy, and trade routes that are
pivotal to Azerbaijan's broader aspirations.
As President Aliyev has often pointed out, the world has already
accepted the new realities in the South Caucasus, acknowledging
Azerbaijan's rightful sovereignty over these territories. The
geopolitical landscape of the region has shifted, with Azerbaijan
asserting its dominance while continuing to build strong bilateral
relations with countries like Türkiye, Russia, and others in the
region.
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
The post-2023 landscape has seen tangible progress in
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Yet, there are some key milestones,
such as Armenia's return of four villages to Azerbaijan in 2024, in
line with the Alma-Ata Declaration, marked a critical step in
acknowledging each other's territorial integrity. Establishing a de
facto peace regime has led to unprecedented cooperation, with
border guards patrolling demarcated areas without helmets or
bulletproof vests. Despite these advancements, contentious issues
remain particularly Azerbaijan's demand for constitutional
amendments in Armenia to formally renounce territorial claims.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan faces mounting domestic opposition,
complicating his government's ability to sustain diplomatic
momentum. However since then, although some experts suggest/predict
that peace deal will be sealed, it did not happen. There were once
a great chance for the both parties to seal the deal during COP29,
back in November, but Armenian choose not to participate in the
event.
COP29: Azerbaijan's Role in Shaping Global Climate
Policy
Azerbaijan's green energy transition has been another focal
point of national policy in 2024. The country's efforts to reduce
carbon emissions and increase the share of renewable energy in its
energy mix are in line with global trends, positioning Azerbaijan
as a key player in the sustainable energy sector.
Azerbaijan's commitment to green energy was showcased during
COP29, where President Aliyev delivered a powerful speech
emphasizing the country's green agenda and the importance of
balancing energy security with environmental sustainability.
Azerbaijan is making substantial investments in renewable energy
infrastructure, with a focus on solar and wind power, alongside
traditional energy sources like oil and gas. Notably, during COP29,
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement was fully endorsed, unlocking new
investment opportunities in the developing world. The New
Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance sets a target for
developed countries to increase their climate action financing for
developing nations, raising the annual mobilization from $100
billion to a minimum of $300 billion by 2035.
Azerbaijan's role in green energy was also highlighted through
partnerships with international organizations and companies,
including those in the Middle East and Europe. The recent
agreements with Masdar for solar power projects further solidify
Azerbaijan's position as a leader in renewable energy development
in the region. In this context, it is important to note that
through the implementation of renewable energy projects, Azerbaijan
is building the necessary infrastructure to create a green energy
corridor connecting the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, and Europe.
This includes the development of solar and wind power plants with
foreign investment. These efforts will contribute to the
construction of power plants in Azerbaijan with a total capacity
exceeding 11 GW.
The Restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur: A New Era
for Azerbaijan
In parallel with its energy initiatives, Azerbaijan has made
remarkable progress in the restoration of Garabagh and East
Zangezur. These developments represent not just the rebuilding of
infrastructure but the resurgence of national pride and unity. On
September 20, Azerbaijan's National Sovereignty Day, President
Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the renovated Garabagh University,
emphasizing the importance of instilling national values in youth.
By the end of September, over 1,100 students were enrolled.
Throughout the month, the president toured several restoration
projects in the Aghdam district, including the Imaret Complex and
the Aghdam City Hotel. He also visited the Uzeyir Hajibeyov
House-Museum in Shusha and reviewed the construction of the
Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi road and the Congress Center in
Khankendi's Victory Square. A bridge connecting the East Zangezur
economic region with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is nearing
completion.
Earlier in the year, President Aliyev noted that infrastructure
projects would facilitate the return of displaced persons to their
ancestral lands. By June, 50 families were already resettled in
Khojaly, with plans to double that number by year's end. The
revival of several other villages has also commenced, including
Karkijahan and Ballija, where new homes were handed over to 48
families.
Currently, nearly 35,000 individuals live in the liberated
areas, with over 20,000 specialists working on restoration
projects. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency has
received over 2,500 applications for business activities in these
regions, highlighting growing interest in the revitalization of the
area.
Azerbaijan's Expanding Global Influence
Azerbaijan's role in international organizations continued to
grow, especially with its membership in the Organization of Turkish
States (OTS) and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). These
memberships represent a strengthening of Azerbaijan's ties with key
regional players and reinforce its position as a central actor in
both regional and international politics. Azerbaijan's strategic
alliances have contributed to its growing influence in global
affairs, positioning the country as a key actor in regional
stability and economic cooperation. A notable development in 2024
is the strengthening of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). In
the early months of the year, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted
the importance of the OTS, stating, "a priority for us" and
emphasizing that "our family is the Turkic world." Acknowledging
the current budget's insufficiency for achieving the organization's
objectives, during the 11th OTS summit in Bishkek, the president
expressed hope that financial contributions from Baku-specifically,
$2 million to the OTS Secretariat and $100,000 to the Council of
Elders-would help enhance the organization's capacity.
Path Forward in 2025, and what to expect?
As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized yesterday in his annual New
Year's speech, Azerbaijan has created new realities in the South
Caucasus, and the world has already accepted these new realities.
There is no doubt that these realities will be further confirmed in
2025. No force, no center of power can influence the will of the
Azerbaijani state or turn it away from its path. With an unwavering
commitment to its sovereignty, economic development, and
international partnerships, Azerbaijan is poised for even greater
achievements in the coming year. As we (Azerbaijan) have recently
entered "2025 – The Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," the
main title of this year's theme makes it even more intriguing, and
eyes for more changes to come in the 30th Anniversary of the
nation's Constitution. Who knows maybe this year's theme also eyes
for an end to a longstanding dispute. Finally, to conclude we wish
nothing but the best for our beloved nation!
