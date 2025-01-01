Ukrainian Hackers Target Russia's Lukoil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between December 30, 2024, and January 1, 2025, specialists from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate launched a cyberattack on the digital resources of Lukoil, a Russian oil company supplying to Russian troops.

A well-informed intelligence source shared the details with Ukrinform.

The source said the cyberattack disrupted Lukoil's digital infrastructure, preventing clients from making payments at stations via the company's mobile application.

The operation also targeted the digital systems of Evotor smart terminals, affecting the website, user accounts, mobile app, and cash payment system. Additionally, the Chestny Znak unified digital goods marking system was impacted.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the DDoS attack caused widespread inconvenience and financial losses in the retail sector, leaving many consumers unable to complete purchases during the holiday period due to payment system failures.