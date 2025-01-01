Driver Rams Into Crowds In New Orleans Killing At Least 10 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- At least 10 people were killed and 35 when a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on Wednesday, the CNN reported.

New Orleans announced that that the suspect was killed in a firefight with officers after the crash.

The driver's actions were "very intentional," said police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."

The man also shot at police officers, hitting two, who are in stable condition, Kirkpatrick said. The FBI is investigating it as an "act of terrorism."

Federal law enforcement agents are also checking on possible improvised explosives at the scene.

Suspect in deadly New Orleans incident had a flag of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) group at the time of the attack and multiple suspected explosive devices were found in an ice chest in the pickup truck used in the attack, sources told the CNN.

Investigators are looking into any possible associates of the suspect as well as the suspect's political or religious views and whether the person is associated with a known terrorist organization.

The pickup truck used in Wednesday's deadly New Orleans crowd attack was rented from a service that allows private owners to put their vehicles out for rent, according to two federal law enforcement sources.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden said he is following up the incident and is getting updated about it by his national security advisors.

"I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight," he said.

He pointed out that the FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism.

"I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind."

He extended sincere condolences to families of the victims.

"In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," he added. (end)

