Will Win More Seats In Next Election, Claims Rajasthan BJP In-Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 2 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Wednesday criticised former CM Ashok Gehlot, and said that he should reflect on his performance.

"The next election is four years away, and we are confident of winning more seats than before. This time, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we aim to secure 160 to 170 seats. Ashok Gehlot appears to be in a state of defeat -- it's akin to a disgruntled cat," Agarwal remarked.

He also extended best wishes for the calendar year 2025 and called Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma's the most successful government. Agarwal said that the revolutionary work done by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the last one year has not been done by any government till date.

“The BJP government established new dimensions of development in Rajasthan, while the historic work of curbing crime in Rajasthan, providing corruption-free governance and implementing schemes to take all sections of the society along was done in 2024. In such a situation, it is also certain that the Chief Minister Sharma government will repeat with a huge majority in the next Assembly elections as well,” he added.

In response to a question, the BJP state in charge said that the people of the state have already given their reply to Ashok Gehlot, they have shown him how much hard work he did in the state. In such a situation, Gehlot should think about why his government failed. "Don't talk about this and that, tell me where the caravan was looted" (Tu Idhar Udhar ki baat na kar, tu bata ki karwan kahan loota),” he quipped.

Earlier, Agarwal held a meeting of state officials in the BJP state office. The meeting was chaired by state president Madan Rathore and veteran worker Narayan Panchariya. In the meeting, Agarwal directed all officials to run the sangathan parva smoothly and in a timely manner. At the same time, state president Madan Rathore reviewed the preparations for sangathan parva and discussed the upcoming municipal by-election.