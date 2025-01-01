882,583 Transactions Made Through All-Inclusive Government Service Centers In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- In 2024, 882,583 electronic transactions were completed through comprehensive services centers throughout the year.Sami Smeirat, of Digital and Entrepreneurship, emphasized that the establishment of comprehensive government services centers marks a change in the way that citizens get government services.By offering integrated government services in one location, the service centers demonstrate the ministry's dedication to King Abdullah II's instructions to improve citizens' lives, according to Smeirat, who spoke to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).Notably, in addition to opening other branches at Queen Alia International Airport, Irbid, and Tafilah, the first government services center was founded in the Al-Muqablin region. The service center's trial openings were held in Madaba, Ma'an, and Aqaba.The centers' primary responsibilities include offering specialized services to various citizen groups and making it simple for citizens to access high-quality, timely services at any time and from any location by utilizing cutting-edge and creative technologies. Enhancing and expanding the delivery of services through various channels also rely on the customer's viewpoint and level of satisfaction.