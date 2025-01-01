Specialty Carbohydrates Market To Hit USD 10.8 Billion By 2033 Driven By Nutritional Trends & Health-Conscious Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty Carbohydrates Market

Rising awareness and nutraceutical spending drive global demand for specialty carbohydrates, particularly in emerging markets.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global specialty carbohydrates is poised to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 10.8 billion by 2033, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing consumer demand for nutritional enrichment in food and beverages, along with rising awareness about health and wellness.Specialty carbohydrates, including complex compounds like glucosamine, L-fucose, and galactose, are gaining widespread usage in sectors such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Their natural, health-enhancing properties are being embraced in the food industry, particularly for functional foods that offer disease-preventing benefits.The growing popularity of nutraceuticals derived from probiotics and prebiotics is a key driver, as more consumers look for health benefits in their food and beverages. Additionally, the trend toward sugar-substitute foods is further fueling the demand for specialty carbohydrates like Isomalt and Palatinose, which help in weight and energy control.Get Your Sample Report Now!As health-conscious consumer behavior continues to rise, particularly among millennials, the market is seeing increased adoption of specialty carbohydrates in products such as functional beverages, weight-loss supplements, and animal nutrition.Key Highlights:.Specialty Carbohydrates Market Size USD 6.8 billion in 2023, expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2033..Rising demand for functional foods, increasing focus on health and wellness, and advancements in nutraceuticals..The United States leads with a 23% share, while the Asia-Pacific region shows rapid growth due to emerging economies like India and China..There is a growing shift toward clean-label products and sugar-substitute foods, aligning with the rising global concern for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.The Asia-Pacific region, with its vast agricultural resources and expanding health-conscious population, is projected to experience the fastest growth. Meanwhile, North America continues to dominate in the specialty carbohydrate market, particularly in the United States, where consumers demand high-nutritional-value products.Specialty Carbohydrates Market in the United States: Growth Driven by Functional FoodsIn 2022, the United States accounted for 23.0% of the global specialty carbohydrates market, reflecting a notable growth trend. The increasing demand for high-nutritional-value food products is driving this expansion. Specifically, the rising consumption of fortified breakfast cereals and bread is pushing producers to incorporate more specialty carbohydrates into their offerings.Outlook for the Specialty Carbohydrates Market in the Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific region is set to emerge as a key growth area for the specialty carbohydrates market. The abundance of raw materials for producing dietary fibers and carbohydrates-thanks to the large-scale agricultural production of fiber-rich plants and oilseeds in countries like India, China, and Australia-positions this region for robust growth. As a result, demand for specialty carbohydrates is expected to accelerate, particularly in emerging markets.Category Insights: The Rise of Specialty Carbohydrates in Animal NutritionThe demand for specialty carbohydrates in animal nutrition is on the rise, fueled by the growing consumption of animal-derived products worldwide. As consumers seek high-quality meat and dairy products to fulfill their nutritional needs, the demand for specialized carbohydrates in the animal nutrition sector is expected to grow rapidly. Additionally, the increasing popularity of high-protein sports nutrition products and specialized diets for weight loss and bodybuilding further supports this trend.Sales Channel Insights: E-commerce Drives Growth in Specialty CarbohydratesOnline sales channels are expected to remain a dominant force in the specialty carbohydrates market. Factors such as the availability of products, convenience of delivery, and secure payment options are encouraging both consumers and producers to increasingly turn to e-commerce. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth throughout the forecast period.Access the Full Report Specialty Carbohydrates Market Trends and Projections Now!Competitive LandscapeThe global market is moderately competitive, with tier-1 manufacturers accounting for 35% to 40% of the total market share. Some leading participants are DSM, DuPont, Roquette Freres, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate and Lyle Plc., SunOpta, ADM Company, and Ajinomoto Inc.To grow their worldwide reach, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In addition, players are taking a variety of measures, such as utilizing new technologies. To generate novel products and improve sales and distribution channels.For example,.In 2021, Tate & Lyle partnered with IMCD to expand its distribution channel in Italy. The company is a leading distributor of specialty food and ingredients.Some key companies are as follows:.Cargill Incorporated.Ingredion Incorporated.Tate & Lyle Plc..Archer Daniels Midland Company.E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company.Koninklijke DSM N.V..Roquette Freres.Südzucker AG Company.SunOpta.Ajinomoto Inc.,.Comet Bio.J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. Kg.FMC CorporationMarket SegmentationBy Product Type:.Glucose.Lactose.Galactose.GlucosamineBy Application:.Dietary supplements.Animal Nutrition.Personal care.Functional foods.Functional beverageBy Distribution Channel:.Convenience Stores.Specialty Stores.Online RetailersBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.East Asia.South Asia.Oceania.The Middle East & AfricaAuthored by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global functional Carbohydrate sales is estimated to reach a valuation worth USD 7,823.9 million by 2024, increasing with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.The global fiber and specialty carbohydrate market size is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 14,191.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to surpass USD 24,693.2 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.7%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

