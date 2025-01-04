UN Official Urges Investigations Into Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for independent, thorough and transparent investigations into all Israeli on hospitals, healthcare infrastructure and medical personnel.

Turk made the call during a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on Israeli occupation attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip late Friday upon the request of Algeria, which chairs the UNSC for January.

"A human-rights catastrophe continues to unfold in Gaza before the eyes of the world," he said, citing a recent report by his Office. He pointed to a pattern of attacks on hospitals between 7 October 2023 and 30 June 2024 that begin with Israeli occupation airstrikes and are followed by ground raids and the detention of patients and staff, leaving the hospital essentially non-functional.

Israeli occupationآ's recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning hospital in north Gaza, reflects the patterns of attacks documented in the report, he said, stating that Israeli occupation military operations in and around hospitals across Gaza "have had a terrible impact, precisely at a time of massive demands on healthcare due to the ongoing conflict".

Underscoring that military operations must always distinguish between military targets and civilians, he observed, "The use of heavy weapons against hospitals is difficult to reconcile with that principle."

While noting that Israeli occupation has alleged that hospitals were being improperly used for military purposes, he stated that Israel "has not provided sufficient information to substantiate many of these claims". (end)

