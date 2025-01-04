Janhvi Kapoor’S New Year’S Diet Includes A Giant ‘Ladoo’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor has wished everyone a“Happy New Year” and even gave a peek of herself indulging in a giant, festive“ladoo”.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of herself. In the first image, the actress is seen wearing traditional Indian wear. She is standing with her back to the camera, her face gracefully tilted toward the lens backdrop has a picturesque view of the mountains.

She then shared two selfies of herself in a hotel room. The actress could be seen smiling at the lens as she clicked the picture. The last photograph had the actress sitting and gorging on a big ladoo.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, captioned the image:“Happy new year!”

Last month, Janhvi was seen at a Christmas party with her sister Khushi Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor.

Khushi wrote in the caption,“A Siblings Kinda Christmas”.

Khushi is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut with 'The Archies' which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the film, she was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in 'The Archies' in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The actress will be next seen opposite Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in 'Loveyapa'. The film is directed by Advait Chandan of 'Secret Superstar' fame, and is an adaptation of the hit Tamil romantic comedy movie 'Love Today'.

On January 3, the makers released the primary track from the much-anticipated drama, titled "Loveyapa Hogaya".

Featuring the leads Junaid and Khushi, the song is being touted as 'A Love Anthem for the Youth'. "Loveyapa" also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma, along with others.

The drama deals with the life of a young couple whose relationship ends up taking a massive turn after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some bitter truths about each other.

She also has 'Naadaniyaan' in the pipeline in which she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.