Yet Another Suicide: K’Taka Techie Jumps Into River Over Alleged Harassment By Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 1 (IANS) Close on the heels of the sensational Atul Subhash case in Bengaluru on December 9 over alleged harassment by his wife, followed by the suicide of a policeman on December 13 and that of a cafe owner in New Delhi on December 31, an incident of a software professional committing suicide over alleged torture by his wife was reported from Hassan district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Police sources stated on Wednesday that the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Pramod, a staffer attached to the Benz company in Bengaluru.

According to police, Pramod, residing at Indiranagar locality in Bengaluru had left home leaving behind his phone on December 29 and never returned.

The worried parents and family after enquiring with friends and searching everywhere had lodged a police complaint with K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, locals had observed an abandoned vehicle near the Hemavathi River in Hassan district.

After finding the phone numbers from the bank passbooks and records kept in the vehicle, they had informed Pramod's parents.

The local police were also contacted and a search operation was launched by the fire department and emergency services in the Hemavathi River.

Finally, the body of the young man was found on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Pramod had jumped into the Hemavathi River near Gorurushettihalli in the limits of Aluru police station and ended his life.

Sources further stated that the wife had arrived with their baby and her family to identify the body of Pramod.

The family of Pramod strongly objected to the wife and her family members' presence and reportedly chased them away from the spot.

The police immediately rushed and rescued Pramod's wife, her mother and took them to a safe place.

The matter is under investigation and the police are recording the statements of both sides of the family. An official statement is yet to be made in this case by the police and more details are yet to emerge.

Earlier, Atul Subhash, who was working with an automobile company in Bengaluru, allegedly committed suicide as a demand of Rs 3 crore was made for a divorce settlement.

He ended his life at his apartment in the early hours of December 9, leaving behind a 90-minute video and a 40-page death note, explaining how harassment by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family compelled him to take the extreme step.

Three accused in Atul Subhash's suicide case -- his wife, her mother and brother -- who were arrested by Bengaluru Police, were sent to 14-days' judicial custody.

On December 13, a cop took the extreme step, allegedly due to torture by his wife and in-laws. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old H.C. Thippanna, a Head Constable attached to the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru. Thippanna died by suicide on the railway tracks. In the suicide note, he blamed his wife and father-in-law for driving him to take this extreme step.

These suicides have raised a national debate over the harassment of husbands by their wives.