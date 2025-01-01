Iran Executes Over 70 Afghan Citizens In 2024, Marking A 300% Increase

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In 2024, the execution rate of Afghan citizens in Iran has seen a sharp rise, with reports from Iran's Human Rights Organization indicating a nearly 300% increase compared to the previous year.

Most of these executions were carried out on charges related to drug trafficking, with many occurring in the Qezel Hesar prison, one of the most notorious detention centers in Iran.

Since the Taliban's return to power, the number of executions of Afghan citizens in Iran has steadily increased. According to the latest figures, 72 Afghan nationals have been executed this year alone.

Just recently, two Afghan citizens, Abdulrahman Ishaqzai and Jalal Istanikzi, were executed in Mashhad Central Prison on charges of“drug trafficking and murder.”

Iran's Human Rights Organization has reported that prisons in cities like Mashhad, Qezel Hesar, Esfahan, Shiraz, Yazd, and Bandar Abbas have seen the execution of Afghan nationals this year.

The statistics show a worrying trend. In 2022, 16 Afghans were executed in Iran, and in 2023, the number rose to 25. By the 11th month of 2024, the figure had already reached 72.

The executions have not only affected adult men but also women and children. These cases reflect the broader issue of human rights abuses faced by Afghan migrants in Iran, especially in prisons.

Many Afghan migrants in Iran have criticized the Taliban for failing to protect their rights, claiming that they receive no support for their legal cases or basic needs, particularly in Iranian prisons. They also express concern over forced deportations and the dangerous conditions that await those who are sent back to Afghanistan.

The rising number of executions of Afghan citizens in Iran raises questions about the role of the Taliban. Some human rights experts argue that the lack of a legitimate and accountable government in Afghanistan has allowed Iran to exploit this power vacuum, carrying out executions with little international scrutiny or resistance.

The situation underscores the vulnerability of Afghan migrants in Iran, who are subject to harsh conditions, including arbitrary detention, forced deportations, and human rights violations. With nearly 95% of foreign prisoners in Iran being Afghan nationals, the growing execution rates reflect a systemic issue that demands international attention and action.

