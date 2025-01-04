Chef Vikas Khanna Gets 'Thank You' Note From Mysore Sandalwood Soap Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant has a long list of high-profile guests, from Ambanis to Jeff Bezos. The Princess Diaries' fame Anne Hathaway was the recent addition to the list after the visited Khanna's restaurant for a treat.

Vikas Khanna welcomed the actress and her friends for dinner. Later, the chef also gifted her the iconic Mysore Sandalwood Soap. He also gifted her a handcrafted marble box from Agra and the Kiss in Kashmir by Monica Saigal.

Hathaway's visit to the restaurant had an emotional to Khanna's past when he and his ailing sister used to watch Anna Hathaway's shows in the hospital. Hence, the token of appreciation for the actress was more than just a gift by Vikas Khanna.

What's inside Khanna's gift box presented to Anne Hathaway? Watch

Vikas Khanna also shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter) to showcase the items he presented as a gift to Anne.

Mysore Sandalwood Soap thanks Vikas Khanna

The thoughtful gift to Anne Hathaway went viral after Mysore Sandalwood Soap's official social media account thanked Vikas Khanna for the gesture in January. The gift selection amplified Karnataka's legacy's reach to a global platform, said Mysore Sandalwood Soap in the post.



“We are honoured by Chef Vikas Khanna's thoughtful gesture of presenting the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to actress Anne Hathaway. This moment celebrated the timeless legacy of Karnataka's pride on a global stage,” read the post shared on X on January 2.