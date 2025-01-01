PES Benefits Joins The Voluntary Benefits Voice As A Key Contributor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave HurlockCO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voluntary Advantage is excited to announce that PES Benefits will be a Key Contributor to their monthly publication for the Voluntary Benefits industry,“The Voluntary Benefits Voice” starting in January 2025.PES Benefits is dedicated to revolutionizing the employee benefits landscape with cutting-edge technology, administration, education, and virtual care solutions. Since its inception, PES Benefits has focused on simplifying the benefits experience, making it more accessible and meaningful for all involved.About the partnership, Dave Hurlock, CEO of PES Benefits says,“Being a contributor to Voluntary Advantage allows PES Benefits to showcase innovative approaches and thought leadership in the voluntary benefits space, allowing us to share insights, expertise, and solutions with a broad audience."Voluntary Advantage is excited to share PES Benefits thought leadership with the industry as we collectively work to better educate and engage employees in their benefits offerings. We believe PES will provide unique and valuable insights that the insurance industry can use to refine their approach to the market.For more information about PES Benefits visit:About Voluntary Advantage:Voluntary Advantage was formed by the Voluntary Benefits industry, for the Employee Benefits industry, with a mission of creating a community for the Voluntary Benefits industry to share information and ideas with the intent of driving innovation in the industry. Voluntary Advantage publishes a monthly digital magazine and holds virtual conference and speaker series events throughout the year.Visit today to subscribe to receive information, updates, and the Voluntary Benefits Voice magazine.For marketing and advertising requests for Voluntary Advantage, please contact Heather Garbers at ... or Trevor Garbers at ....

