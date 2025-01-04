Jordan Pledges 'Continued' Support For Syria's Stability, Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammad Momani on Saturday reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to supporting Syria's stability and reconstruction, emphasising that Syria's stability is crucial for regional security and peace.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson reiterated Jordan's dedication to supporting the Syrian people in rebuilding their country as a unified, independent, and stable Arab state, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He added that, under the leadership of King Abdullah, Jordan remains steadfast in offering all possible assistance to the Syrian people.