India, Pakistan Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Installations, Prisoners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- India and Pakistan exchanged on Wednesday lists of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between the two nations.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that New Delhi and Islamabad exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities according to the agreement signed on 31 December, 1988 and entered into force on 27 January, 1991.

This is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries as both the countries exchanged the lists on the first of January of every calendar year since 1992.

India and Pakistan also exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each otherآ's custody as per a bilateral Agreement on Consular Access signed in 2008.

"India has shared names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian," the statement said.

New Delhi has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.

Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India, the statement said, adding 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. (end)

atk











MENAFN01012025000071011013ID1109046629