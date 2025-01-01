Lusail Welcomes 300,000 Visitors For New Year's Eve Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail City has announced that its New Year's Eve celebrations attracted 300,000 visitors, solidifying its reputation as Qatar's premier destination for major events and festivities.

For the second consecutive year, Lusail Boulevard became the center of attention, welcoming locals, residents, and tourists, primarily from GCC countries, to partake in the grand celebrations.

The evening program commenced at 6pm with a captivating laser show, followed by stage performances that energized the crowd.

At 10pm, the audience enjoyed an electrifying performance by DJ MK and drummer Kristina, setting the tone for the final hours of 2024.

As the clock struck midnight, a breathtaking display of fireworks and pyrodrones illuminated Lusail's sky, creating a spectacular scene to bid farewell to 2024 and usher in 2025.

To accommodate the attendance, Doha Metro and Lusail Tram extended their services until 2am, ensuring smooth transportation for visitors.

Additional parking spaces were also made available to facilitate access to the celebration area.