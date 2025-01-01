Saudi Arabia Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched on Wednesday an air bridge to Syria to the country with daily necessities.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the first flight from King Khalid International Airport took off to Damascus, carrying food, shelter and medical items.

In a statement to SPA, Supervisor General of the KS Relief Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah said that the air bridge began today, and another land bridge will follow over the coming few days.

The total aid provided by Saudi Arabia to the Syrian people from 2011 to the end of 2024 amounted to USD 857 million, according to SPA. (end)

