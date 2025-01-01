Fly Without Limits: How Hemp Is Revolutionising Aviation's Path To Net Zero In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L to R: Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate and Felix Roick, COO, Tao Climate, in Google's St John's Terminal Offices, New York.

Gary Byrnes, CEO (L), and Felix Roick, COO (R), of Tao Climate at World Festival 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

With Elon Musk Sponsoring the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Capital Summit, Tao Climate CEO Gary Byrnes

No, we're not smoking it-we're saving the planet with it.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tao Climate is revolutionising the aviation with an unexpected hero: hemp. Long associated with ropes, textiles, and, well, certain recreational uses, hemp is now proving itself as a sustainable powerhouse capable of decarbonising one of the most polluting industries on the planet.

With its cutting-edge Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) platform, Tao Climate is helping airlines reduce emissions and offset their carbon footprints using innovative carbon removal credits derived from hemp cultivation. Hemp isn't just about capturing CO2-it's also emerging as a promising feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), offering a dual solution to decarbonise aviation while building a more sustainable future.

“Hemp is nature's overachiever,” says Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate.“It grows quickly, absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide, and can even be processed into biofuel. We're turning this humble plant into a game-changer for aviation.”

By incorporating hemp into SAF production, airlines can slash their reliance on traditional fossil fuels and significantly reduce lifecycle emissions. Meanwhile, Tao Climate's MRV platform ensures absolute transparency, so airlines and their passengers know the exact impact of their carbon reduction efforts.

The aviation industry is under increasing pressure to clean up its act, with consumers demanding greener travel options. Tao Climate is offering a practical, scalable solution, so that people can fly as often as they like, with complete peace of mind-and a touch of humour to lighten the load.

“No turbulence here,” quips Felix Roick, COO, Tao Climate.“With hemp, we're helping airlines land softly on the green side of history.”

Tao Climate is now inviting airlines and aviation stakeholders to join its Lift pilot programme and explore how hemp-powered carbon removal and SAF production can transform the future of flight.

For more information, visit TaoClimate and discover how hemp is ready to take aviation to new heights-sustainably.

ENDS

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is a pioneering sustainability and carbon removal company committed to decarbonising the aviation industry and beyond. Recognised as one of the Top 100 teams globally in Elon Musk's prestigious XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, Tao Climate is at the forefront of innovation in carbon management. Backed by support from Enterprise Ireland and the European Space Agency, and as a proud participant in Google's Startup for Sustainable Development (SFSD) programme, we leverage cutting-edge technology, including AI and satellite observations, to deliver transparency and trust in carbon removal markets. Our solutions empower industries to achieve real, measurable climate action while unlocking sustainable growth opportunities. For more information, visit .

Gary Byrnes

Tao Climate

+353 87 249 3051

...

