Diljit Dosanjh Tells PM Modi That India Can Have Bigger Festival Than Coachella

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh in a conversation with Prime Narendra Modi said that India can have a bigger festival than Coachella courtesy the country's rich culture.

During the conversation, the iconic leader asked Diljit about what his experiences are like when he goes to big festivals. He also asked about the language, style and emotions.

“Sir, I feel that they have made Coachella or any other festival that take place (big). We can make it much bigger. People from all over the world for such festivals."

"We have such a rich culture. If we are eating food in a dhaba, and someone is singing in Rajasthani, it is such a melodious song, that I say, 'I should stop singing'. He is singing such a good song. And I sing professionally, this person is not even singing professionally. And he is singing better than me. He has so much art in him."

"If such a development happens here, people from all over the world can come.”

PM Modi then said that he has a thought in his mind.

“I have been thinking for many years, but now I am doing it. Waves. My idea is, such a big country, and most of the world's films are made here. The biggest creative industry in the world is here. So I am creating a big wave movement here. And I am going to unite the world's creative world.

“Now the center of the world's creative world will be India. Once, the Chancellor of Germany, Merkel, we met. She asked me about music. I told her, in my country, the music before sunrise is different, and the music after sunrise is different. I said, I have different types of music.

“There is music for each type. Then I said, if there is a sad situation, there is one type of music,and if there is joy, there is one type of music. Then she was very interested.”