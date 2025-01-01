Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Tops Azerbaijan's Olympic Sports Ranking

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The of Youth and Sports has announced the latest ranking of in Olympic sports as of January 1, 2025, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the rhythmic gymnastics group exercises team leads the list with 500 points. Olympic judo champion Hidayat Heydarov ranks second with 390 points, followed by hammer thrower Anna Skidan in third place with 315 points.

Meanwhile, another Olympic judo champion, Zelim Kotsoyev, dropped to fourth place with 310 points, exiting the top three.

The rankings are determined based on a system established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which categorizes international competitions into five tiers. Athletes earn points based on their performance in these competitions.