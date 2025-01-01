Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Tops Azerbaijan's Olympic Sports Ranking
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the latest
ranking of athletes in Olympic sports as of January 1, 2025,

the rhythmic gymnastics group exercises
team leads the list with 500 points. Olympic judo champion Hidayat
Heydarov ranks second with 390 points, followed by hammer thrower
Anna Skidan in third place with 315 points.
Meanwhile, another Olympic judo champion, Zelim Kotsoyev,
dropped to fourth place with 310 points, exiting the top three.
The rankings are determined based on a system established by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports, which categorizes international
competitions into five tiers. Athletes earn points based on their
performance in these competitions.
