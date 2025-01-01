Kohat Grand Jirga Nears Breakthrough: Peace Agreement Expected Today
Efforts to maintain peace in Kurram hit a slight delay as the Kohat Grand Jirga was postponed until Wednesday. According to government sources, the decision came after one party requested the postponement due to logistical and personal reasons.
Reasons Behind the Postponement
Sources revealed that three key representatives from the requesting party were unable to reach Kohat. One was occupied in Peshawar, while two others were dealing with family bereavements. No Deadlock Between Parties
Government officials emphasized that there is no deadlock between the parties. Both sides have reportedly agreed on nearly all discussion points, and the postponement was purely logistical.
The Grand Jirga is expected to resume today (Wednesday), and the goal is to reach a final agreement to restore peace in the region.
Government sources have indicated that a peace agreement between the two parties could be finalized during today's Grand Jirga in Kohat. Agreement Details
According to insiders, one party has already signed the agreement, which includes:
Complete disarmament in the district. Dismantling of all bunkers. Assurance of government action in case of any terrorist activity in the region. Government's Efforts for Lasting Peace
Barrister Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, stated that the provincial administration is committed to resolving the longstanding conflict. "With Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's efforts, a century-old dispute is on the verge of a sustainable resolution," he said.
The agreement aligns with the Apex Committee's directives to disarm the area, paving the way for lasting peace in Kurram.
