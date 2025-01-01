War Update: 191 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Fierce Fighting On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 191 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders on December 31.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in a war update, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched five missile strikes, using 25 missiles, and ten airstrikes, deploying 29 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Russian forces also conducted over 3,200 shelling attacks, including 165 from multiple rocket launchers, and deployed approximately 1,260 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Enemy targeted the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk.

Ukrainian aircraft and missile and artillery forces struck eight concentrations of enemy personnel, a UAV control point, an air defense system, two fuel and ammunition depots, two radars, and six other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, one enemy attack was recorded near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Lozova, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 19 attacks, trying to advance near Nadiia, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Dibrova and in the directions of Druzheliubyvka, Cherneshchyna, and Novoserhiivka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched eight unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 32 enemy assaults were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne, with three of them still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Bila Hora, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 57 Russian assaults near Zelene Pole, Baranivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Solone, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Pishchane, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Dachne, Ukrainka, Shevchenko, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopolske, Dachne, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy refrained from active operations.

In the Orikhiv sector, near the settlement of Novoandriivka, the invaders made three unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions but retreated with losses.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. Russian forces launched 373 artillery shells and carried out three airstrikes, using guided aerial bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy used artillery from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.