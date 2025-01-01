Met Department Predicts More Rain, Snow In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) Cold wave tightened its grip on the Kashmir Valley as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Wednesday forecast light snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A MeT department statement said,“Two western Disturbances (WD) are passing over J&K in quick succession from 1st January onwards. On 1-2nd Jan (Feeble WD): Generally cloudy with light snow at scattered places during 1st evening/night to 2nd morning. On 3-6th January (Moderate WD): Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (plains of Jammu/snow at most places of J&K with peak activity on 4th to 6th January (a/n). On 7th-10th January: Generally cloudy with dry weather."

The MeT Department also issued an advisory, saying that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions over roads (plains/higher reaches), tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow administration and traffic advisory.

“Possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th & 5th January,” said the MeT office.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.4, Gulmarg minus 8.8 and Pahalgam minus 7.6 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.

Jammu city recorded 8.4, Katra town 5.7, Batote 2.5, Banihal minus 1.3 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Dal Lake in Srinagar city and all other lakes in the Valley are partially frozen these days.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

The health department has issued an advisory asking people to guard themselves from long exposure to intense cold. Children and elderly have been specially warned to keep themselves warm during the cold winter days and nights.

The head of the cardiology department at Government Medical College Srinagar has said that international research has attributed winter deaths to constriction of blood vessels leading to myocardial infarction resulting in heart attack and heart failure. Respiratory ailments combined with constricted blood vessels are the major cause of thousands of deaths during winter months globally.