Emirates To Serve Kuwait And Bahrain With Its New A350
Dubai: Emirates is bringing forward the deployment of its newest Airbus A350 to Kuwait and Bahrain. Services will start 8 January, making them the second and third destinations to be served by this most modern aircraft.
The three-class aircraft features 312 seats, with 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats offering more space and comfort in every cabin.
The Emirates A350 operating to both cities boasts a suite of next-generation features in every cabin class, including high ceilings and wider aisles, new technology touches, faster Wi-Fi, and the latest version of the ice inflight entertainment system featuring a cinematic experience for customers to enjoy the airline's vast media and channel selection of on-demand entertainment.
Emirates has been serving Kuwait since 1989, and today operates 29 weekly flights. The airline operates 22 weekly flights to Bahrain.
