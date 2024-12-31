African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Mentorship Program Empowers Somali Girls

(MENAFN- APO Group)

For 14-year-old Ilhan Jimcaale Abdi, a student at Dhobley Primary School, life has taken a dramatic turn for the better.

Since receiving hygiene kits, Ilhan has experienced a profound transformation that has boosted her confidence and enabled her to concentrate on her education.

“Before the ATMIS Female Engagement Team introduced us to the program, we stayed at home. We had a negative perception of education but now this has changed, and we attend school regularly. We're thankful to ATMIS for enabling us to stay in school via this program,” Ilhan says.

“I can now focus on my studies and dream about my future,” she adds with a wide smile on her face.

Ilhan is among 270 girls at Dhobley Primary School who have benefitted from a three-year mentorship program led by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Female Engagement Team (FET) and the Dhobley Women's Association.

The mentorship sessions focus on personal hygiene and self-care. Each participant learns how to manage her menstrual cycle and receives a hygiene kit containing essential products such as sanitary pads, soap, and other materials necessary for maintaining proper hygiene.

“Through our continuous mentorship and educational programs, we are not just providing girls with hygiene kits but giving them the knowledge and encouragement to confidently care for their health and also make them aware that they can achieve anything they desire through education,” says Capt. Valarie Shikuku, the ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Gender Officer.

For many girls in Dhobley, menstruation has historically hindered their education, with many missing school during their periods due to a lack of resources, knowledge, and societal stigma. However, the collaboration between the ATMIS FET and Dhobley Women's Association is addressing these challenges.

“ATMIS has helped us a lot with our education, providing learning materials and personal hygiene kits and for all this, we're thankful,” says Ikhlaas Ibrahim Arte, a student and beneficiary.

Under the program, the ATMIS KDF Female Engagement Team and the Dhobley Women's Association have been raising awareness and providing practical support to girls and women in the local community. The initiative has empowered women and girls in Dhobley, ensuring that girls can attend school without the fear of embarrassment related to menstruation.

“Last year, many girls returned to school with increased confidence, and this year, even more girls are joining our programs, motivated by the knowledge that they won't miss class because of menstruation,” says Fatima Abdi, chairperson of the Dhobley Women's Association.

“By providing access to menstrual hygiene products and fostering a supportive environment, we've removed a major barrier to their education,” she adds, referring to the low enrollment rates for girls in Somalia's Federal Member States (FMS) due to social, economic and cultural reasons.

As part of the program, the ATMIS KDF Female Engagement Team and the Dhobley Women's Association recently held a mentorship session at Dhobley Primary School to commemorate World Children's Day. They engaged the girls on personal hygiene, and self-care – critical topics that directly influence their school attendance and academic success.

The mentors also donated balls, football kits and books to boys at the school to create awareness about girls' right to education and destigmatize menstruation.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the ATMIS Female Engagement Team for their remarkable efforts in raising awareness among our female students. The valuable information and guidance they provide has greatly empowered our students, equipping them with the knowledge to care for themselves better,” said Sadia Madobe, a teacher at Dhobley Primary School.

Through the mentorship program, the ATMIS KDF Female Engagement Team and the Dhobley Women's Association aim to increase enrolment of girls and minimize school dropouts.

The goal is to increase girls' transition to higher education, boosting the number of women professionals and fostering long-term economic empowerment. This will create a generation of girls and women who are equipped to lead, thrive, and contribute to prosperity of their communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).