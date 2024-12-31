Over 10 Lakh People Used OYO Rooms On NYE, Says Ritesh Agarwal: 'Our Users Are Certified Night Owls'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal on Tuesday said that over 10 lakh people used OYO rooms across the world on the New Year's Eve.

“The New Year is off to an incredible start, with over 1.1 million travellers staying with us worldwide this NYE-marking a remarkable 58% increase from 2023, with the addition of Motel 6 and Studio 6 to our family,” said Agarwal in a post on X

Further stating that it's clear the world is ready to celebrate, the CEO added,“ And we're proud to be part of this exciting journey. Here's to more memorable stays and unforgettable moments in 2025! #OYOCheckin2025.”

In another post, Agarwal said that today, 4,70,088 people are on the OYO platforms.“Our users are certified night owls: There was a 41% spike in traffic at 2am!”

“Today, 768 guests will check in every minute across the globe,” Agarwal claimed.

OYO recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality , a US-based economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone.

Earlier this month, Agarwal said that post-Covid people want to enjoy their life and the hotel industry has been witnessing 100 per cent year-on-year growth since then.

OYO had reported a profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Ritesh Agarwal shared the company's provisional net profit number at an employee town hall.

According to Agarwal, OYO achieved a net profit of around ₹132 crore in Q1 FY 2025, a turnaround from the nearly ₹108 crore loss reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earlier this month, while speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Agarwal said that around 1 lakh customers book its hotel everyday across India and around the same number of customers stay in its hotel everyday overseas as well.

He further added that they are opening a new hotel every 2-3 days.