2,500 Prisoners Forcibly Disappeared By Israeli Occupation Forces In Northern Gaza

Gaza: The Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies revealed that Israeli forces have arrested more than 2,500 civilians from northern Gaza, including dozens of medical staff, civil defense personnel, and journalists, with their fate unknown.

In a report issued today, the center, which focuses on Palestinian prisoners' issues, confirmed that the occupation has executed 54 prisoners since the assault on Gaza 15 months ago, in addition to many others from Gaza whose names the occupation refuses to disclose, continuing its policy of enforced disappearance.

The center added that the occupation subjects Gaza prisoners to all forms of abuse and torture in various detention centers, most notably "Sdei Teiman" and "Ofer Prison," during interrogation period.

This has resulted in martyrdom of dozens due to torture.

The report clarified that the occupation intensifies abuse of prisoners after their transfer to prison sections, using medical neglect, starvation, beatings, and humiliation, which has also led to martyrdom of dozens of others, some of whom have been identified, while others remain hidden by the occupation, which claims to have no information about them.

Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip continues on land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and 108,438 others wounded.

Meanwhile, Gaza Strip suffers from a severe humanitarian catastrophe, including food insecurity, a shortage of essential aid, and the biting cold that exacerbates the suffering of civilians and worsens the already dire situation.