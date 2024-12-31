Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor's New Year's Eve Tweets Are Epic: Biryani, Banter, And Big Savings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As India welcomed 2025, Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor took to to share fascinating details of celebrations in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, and Kochi. From biryani orders to party bookings, Kapoor's tweets captured the lively spirit of these cities in true Swiggy style. His live updates not only highlighted the most popular foods but also showcased the playful, fun side of India's top food delivery app, all while offering a behind-the-scenes look at the "war room" working tirelessly to ensure a smooth New Year celebration for customers nationwide.

It's that time of year when India is buzzing with excitement and everyone's waiting for the clock to strike midnight. But for Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor, it's a whole different kind of countdown. As New Year's Eve unfolded, Kapoor was live-tweeting the wild, quirky, and delicious happenings in the city, bringing us closer to the heart of the party through his digital lens. And let's just say, 2025 arrived with a lot of biryani, DineOut bookings, and some good-natured food fight banter.

First, Kapoor kicked things off with a fun challenge to his followers: What's going to be the most ordered food on New Year's Eve?“Answer: next year (AKA tomorrow) he will come and go,” Kapoor mused cryptically, setting the tone for a night of amusing food commentary.

But Kapoor's tweet game didn't stop there. In response to a Swiggy post about a customer ordering Calcutta biryani with no potatoes (a crime against biryani enthusiasts, surely), and when Swiggy jokingly suggested,“Brother, why don't you order Lucknow biryani? then,” the banter didn't just end with food preferences.“You guys keep fighting, but guess what? Bangalore is topping the charts for biryani orders,” Kapoor chippein, throwing in a playful dig at the never-ending biryani wars across India.