Russians Attack Kherson Suburb With Drone, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked a suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka - with a drone, a man was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administratio .

“At about 16:40, Russian attacked Antonivka from a UAV ,” the report says.

As noted, the man born in 1,993 sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of the drone dropping explosives. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Russians shell residential area incausing destruction

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked two shuttle buses with drones in the coastal zone of the city's central pa t, and the 39-year-old driver suffered an explosive injury and concussion.