Russians Attack Kherson Suburb With Drone, One Wounded
Date
12/31/2024 3:09:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked a suburb of Kherson - the village of Antonivka - with a drone, a man was wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administratio .
“At about 16:40, Russian troops attacked Antonivka from a UAV ,” the report says.
As noted, the man born in 1,993 sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of the drone dropping explosives. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked two shuttle buses with drones in the coastal zone of the city's central pa t, and the 39-year-old driver suffered an explosive injury and concussion.
