Want To See Telugus On Top By 2047: Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he wants to see Telugus at the top position in the world by 2047.

Addressing the Telugu Samakhya Mahasabhalu here, he called upon Telugus across the globe to become partners in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed the hope of achieving a poverty-free society with the inspiration of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR).

He claimed that NTR was the only leader who brought recognition to Telugus across the globe.

Formally inaugurating the by lighting the lamp, the Chief Minister said he was happy to see Telugus from across the world on a common platform.

Recalling the services of personalities like D.V.S. Raju and Indira Dutt, Chandrababu Naidu said that all the Telugus are united whether they are living anywhere between Anantapur and Adilabad or between Srikakulam and Palamur. Not only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Telugus are now living across various countries, including America.

"As Telugus, we should all respect our mother tongue like how we give the highest regard to our mother," he said.

The TDP president was of the opinion that those living on foreign land are giving more respect to Telugu than those who are living on the motherland.

Stating that when he became the chief minister of the combined state in 1996, a major part of Hyderabad was filled with rocks, Chandrababu Naidu said that he could imagine then itself that Hyderabad would transform into an IT city. The TDP played a major role in the progress of the city, he added.

"When I mentioned Vision-2020 people made fun of me. In the name of Telugu Angels, I laid the foundation for an excellent start-up and I congratulate all of you from the bottom of my heart. If we work together we can achieve anything in the world," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Recalling the contribution made by several dignitaries like P.V. Narasimha Rao, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Koka Subbarao, Justice Ramana, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Balayogi, the Chief Minister felt that now Tollywood too reached to global-level. Kuchipudi, Bharata Natyam and Batukamma reflect the great culture of Telugus, he added.