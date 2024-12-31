Lazzarini: Around 258 UNRWA Staff Killed In Gaza Since The Beginning Of The Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA /PNN /



The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that 258 of the agency's employees have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.

He stressed that it is time to lift the blockade on Gaza to allow the entry of necessary humanitarian supplies, including winter supplies.

The UN Commissioner added in statements to the media, on Tuesday, that nearly 650 incidents have been recorded against the agency's buildings and facilities since the beginning of the war.

He stressed that more than two-thirds of the agency's buildings were damaged or destroyed, most of which were used as schools for children.

Lazzarini pointed out that at least 745 people were martyred in the agency's shelters while seeking protection from the United Nations.

He revealed that there are at least 20 UNRWA employees in Israeli detention centers, saying: It is time to release all detained humanitarian workers.

UNRWA said that the levels of acute malnutrition in the Gaza Strip are 10 times higher than they were before the Israeli war on the Strip.



“In Gaza, 80% of families have at least one child who is not getting enough food, and more than 96% of children and pregnant or lactating women are not getting enough nutrition,” she added in a statement on the X platform, according to a UNICEF report last November. The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire and a regular flow of essential supplies to facilitate relief operations.