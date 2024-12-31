Deputising For King, Crown Prince, Royal Court Chief Attends Funeral Of Former PSD Director

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah and HRH Hussein, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Tuesday participated in the funeral of former senator and former director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Abdulrahman Mohammed Odwan.

During the funeral, Issawi conveyed the condolences and sympathy of King Abdullah and Prince Hussein to Odwan's family and tribe, paying tribute to his accomplishments and services in various responsibilities he held, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Odwan had served in several key positions, including director of the Badia Police Directorate, president of the Military Court, and assistant director of PSD for operations and planning.

He also served as member of the 28th Senate.

Also on Tuesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez mourned the passing of Odwan

Fayez expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to Odwan's family, according to Petra.