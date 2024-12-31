Gov't Adjusts Gasoline, Diesel Prices, Maintains Kerosene For January

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Energy's Pricing Committee on Tuesday announced adjustments to fuel prices for January, reducing the prices of unleaded 95-octane gasoline, increasing 90-octane and diesel prices, and keeping prices unchanged.

The committee lowered the price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline to be sold at JD1.1, down from JD1.105 per litre in December, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will increase in January to JD0.87 per litre, up from JD0.86 per litre in December.

Diesel prices will also increase, rising to JD0.690 per litre in January, up from JD0.680 in December.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will remain unchanged at JD0.620 per litre, and gas cylinders will continue to be sold at JD7.

The committee meets monthly to review and adjust prices in line with global oil market trends, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

Also on Tuesday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for January at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.