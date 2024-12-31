Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Commends President-Elect Trump For Supporting H1-B Visa Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- President-elect Donald recently voiced his support for the H-1B Visa Program. The H-1B Visa Program allows employers in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor's degree or higher, used most commonly in STEM. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“As the President and CEO of the USHBC, the leading advocate for America's Hispanic business community, I commend President-elect Donald Trump's support of the H-1B visa program. Our nation was built by immigrants and has historically relied on immigrants for a variety of critical needs.“This visa program is instrumental in attracting highly skilled immigrants to the United States, significantly contributing to our nation's economic growth and innovation. For example, in the information and technology industry, 44 percent of patents originate from immigrant inventors. In professional services, 38 percent are authored by immigrants. In the manufacturing industry, which files the most patents out of any strategic industry (Aerospace, Scientific R&D, Computer Design, and Medical Equipment), 29% of patents have immigrant authors.“Trump's support for this program underscores a commitment to maintaining America's position as a global leader in technology and innovation. It's important to recognize that the H-1B visa program complements, not diminishes, the American workforce by helping fulfill worker demands that the native-born population alone cannot. By embracing this program, we are investing in the future of our economy and ensuring that our businesses have the resources they need to thrive. This is a true example of an America First policy.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

