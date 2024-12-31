Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital Announces New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Laurenzana, CEO, Orlando Rehab Hospital

John Laurenzana III, MBA, FACHE Takes the Helm as CEO

- Chris Bergh, Nobis Rehab Partners Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly two decades of healthcare leadership experience, John has made significant contributions in acute rehabilitation hospitals, medical group practices, acute care operations, and sub-acute care across the United States. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of a rehabilitation hospital in Virginia, where he achieved remarkable success in community reintegration rates, positioning his facility among the best in the nation. Under his guidance, patient outcomes and satisfaction soared to the 90th percentile. He has led organizations that have received numerous quality accolades, including consecutive Best Rehabilitation Hospital Awards from U.S. News from 2013 to 2020.

" John's leadership at our Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital is a tremendous asset. John's exceptional leadership in rehabilitation care is evident through the numerous awards his previous hospitals have received, showcasing their outstanding performance," said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis Rehab Partners.

John holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Liberty University. John is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

About Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital

Orlando Rehab is a 3-story 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms and is owned and developed by New Era Companies and WB Development. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries are cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners . A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital care team will develop the intensive rehab program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners

Orlando Rehab Hospital

