The Ultimate Guide To The Perfect Day At Liwa International Festival 2025, The Desert's Grand Stage

The Liwa International Festival 2025, held amidst the golden dunes of the Al Dhafra desert, offers the ultimate blend of cultural discovery, adventure, and entertainment. With its rich line-up of activities and experiences, this guide will help you plan the perfect day at Abu Dhabi's premier winter festival.



Stop by the Liwa Sign: Begin your day with a photo at the iconic Liwa sign, the perfect introduction to a day of exploration.

Stroll Through Liwa Walk and Liwa Market: Explore the vibrant stalls, cafés, and shops in Liwa Market, where you'll discover unique goods, traditional crafts, and mouthwatering refreshments.

Enjoy the Desert's Serenity: Take in the tranquil morning desert scenery before diving into the action.



Visit the Three Forts (Open from 5pm):





Mezair'ah Fort: Immerse yourself in art workshops, live music, creative boutiques, and more.





Al Meel Fort: Experience traditional cooking, live tea preparation, nostalgic games, and soulful Oud nights.



Qutuf Fort: Indulge in fine dining with Emirati-Mediterranean fusion, shop creative boutiques, and enjoy ladies-only exclusive evenings.



Experience Thrills at Liwa Adventure Zones: Starting at 4pm, Liwa Adventure Zones are a paradise for adventure lovers. Enjoy big theme park rides, dynamic games, interactive challenges, and exhilarating entertainment. These zones are perfect for families, groups of friends, and anyone seeking unforgettable thrills.



Cultural Workshops at the Souk: Starting at 4pm, participate in pottery-making, spice-mixing, live cooking, and artisan crafts. These hands-on experiences offer a deep dive into the UAE's rich cultural heritage.

Evening: Motorsports, Entertainment, and Fireworks





Witness the Motorsports Action: Dive into Liwa's extensive motorsports championships, featuring edge-of-your-seat competitions that bring together the best drivers and vehicles. From freestyle drifting to other high-octane challenges, the festival delivers non-stop excitement for motorsports enthusiasts.





Marvel at the Fireworks: At 8pm, the desert sky above Moreeb Dune comes alive with a dazzling fireworks display, creating the perfect photo opportunity and end to your day. Liwa Film Show: Wrap up your evening with a cinematic projection on Moreeb Dune, celebrating the legacy of Liwa and its unique heritage through stunning visuals and storytelling.

