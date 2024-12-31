Korea Institute Of Science And Technology (KIST) To Showcase 7 Groundbreaking Technologies At CES 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korea Institute of Science and (KIST , President Oh Sang-rok) announced its participation in CES 2025 , the world's largest exhibition, to be held in Las Vegas, USA from January 7 to 10 (local time). This marks KIST's seventh participation in CES, following previous participations in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. At CES 2025, KIST will present 7 innovative technologies across various fields including AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and healthcare. The KIST booth will be in Eureka Park , a hub for presenting cutting-edge technologies.

The key technologies KIST will present at CES 2025 include:

1 '3D Visualization of X-ray Image & Visibility Enhancement Technology'

KIST Post-Silicon Semiconductor Institute, Principal Researcher Min-Chul Park's team



2 'CCTV-based Vehicle and Traffic Volume Analysis for Intelligent Traffic Management System'

KIST AI·Robotics Institute, Principal Researcher Ig-Jae Kim's team



3 'Personal Protective Equipment Detection (PPED) Kiosk'

KIST Artificial Intelligence Robot Research Institute, Principal Researcher Heeseung Choi's team



4 'System for Judging Abnormalities Through Analysis of Internal/External Bio-signals of Subjects'

KIST Artificial Intelligence Robot Research Institute, Senior Researcher Nam Ki-pyo's team



5 'Disposable Wearable Ultrasound Patch Using Nano-Column CMUT'

KIST Bionics Research Center, Principal Researcher Lee Byeong-cheol's team



6 'Smartphone-based Bladder Cancer Diagnosis Kit Using Urine'

KIST Biomolecular Recognition Research Center, Senior Researcher Youngdo Jeong's team



7 'Ultrasonic Wireless Energy Transfer System'

KIST Electronic Materials Research Center, Principal Researcher Hyun-Cheol Song's team



Through its participation in CES 2025, KIST aims to showcase its research achievements to the global market and actively promote technology collaboration and commercialization based on its innovative technologies.

- Participating Research Institutions



KIST Quantum Technology Research Center

KIST AI Robot Research Center

KIST Artificial Intelligence Research Center

KIST Artificial Intelligence Research Center

KIST Bionics Research Center

KIST Biomolecular Recognition Research Center KIST Electronic Materials Research Center

These participating research institutions can be found at the Venetian Expo, (Hall G – 61700)

Contacts

Jinwoo Kim

Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)

+82-02-958-6037

​...