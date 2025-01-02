New Investment Opportunities In The Web3 And AI: Bydfi Launches VIRTUAL, CLANKER, And GRIFFAIN

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Seychelles, Seychelles, January 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Amid the deep integration of Web3 and AI technologies, the BYDFi exchange has recently launched three forward-looking AI concept tokens- VIRTUAL , CLANKER , and GRIFFAIN -providing global investors with the opportunity to tap into emerging markets.

VIRTUAL: A Leader in the AI Agent Ecosystem

VIRTUAL , the native token of Virtuals Protocol, has been recognized by Grayscale as one of the“Top 20 High-Growth Potential Tokens .” Currently, VIRTUAL has a market cap of $3.4 billion, ranking 43rd in cryptocurrency market capitalization. According to data from GMGN, it always tops the ranking among tokens on the BASE blockchain. Currently, the price of VIRTUAL is $3.49, with a 30-day ROI of 117% and an increase of 23,757.6% in the past year. Lookonchain monitoring revealed that 19 days ago, an investor purchased 4.25 million VIRTUAL tokens for 10 million USDC at an average price of $2.39 per token. Tokens that are now worth $21.5 million.

The market performance of VIRTUAL is largely driven by the rapid growth of the AI Agent ecosystem. As a leading project in this space, Virtuals Protocol is emerging as a“production factory” for decentralized AI Agents, providing robust support for their development and deployment.







CLANKER: The“Dark Horse” of the Token Market

Clanker is an AI token issuance platform based on Farcaster. It simplifies the process of issuing token assets. The project was developed by Jack Dishman, a full-stack engineer at Farcaster, and ecosystem developer The first meme token issued by Clanker is CLANKER itself. As of the time of writing, its price stands at $73.96, with a market capitalization of $73.33 million.

Previously, Clanker co-founder responded to MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay, stating that the team is upgrading the Clanker smart contract to allow users to directly claim a 40% revenue share (including ETH and tokens).







GRIFFAIN: An AI Solution on the Solana Blockchain

Griffain is an innovative project in the Solana ecosystem, leveraging the unique synergy between cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence to theoretically perform almost any task. Based on use cases shared on the social platform X, Griffain's capabilities go beyond those of traditional chatbots. Users can directly purchase alcoholic beverages via Griffain and complete transactions using cryptocurrency or other payment methods-all, within the chat interface. Additionally, Griffain can assist users in selecting and purchasing Christmas gifts , offering a seamless, one-stop shopping experience without leaving the chat window.

Being one of the closest projects to the“Agentic APP” concept, Griffain has received the support of many different influencers in the Solana ecosystem. According to the latest market data, its native token once reached a market capitalization of $400 million, pulling back a bit now, with a token price of $0.289.







Accessing BYDFi for Trading AI-Concept Tokens

Currently, BYDFi enables users to easily trade many well-known AI concept tokens by visiting BYDFi website or through the BYDFi app, like some of the newly launched popular tokens: GRIFFAIN, VIRTUAL, and CLANKER. Other highly sought-after AI concept tokens such as AICell, MONKY , FROG , and LUNAI are now also available for trading on the BYDFi platform.

