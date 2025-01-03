Woman Injured In Kyiv As Result Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on the morning of 3 January.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported this on Telegram .

According to him, the air raid began at 4 a.m. and lasted more than three hours.

The defence forces destroyed most of the Russian UAVs on the outskirts of Kyiv, but the wreckage of the downed targets fell in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

No significant damage was caused.

'A young woman suffered a burn on her hand, she refused to be hospitalised,' Tkachenko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck driver was killed and four other people were injured in Kyiv region as a result of a drone attack on 3 January.

