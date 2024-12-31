President Ramkalawan Conveys Condolence Message To President Biden In Response To The Passing Of Former President Jimmy Carter

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In a message of condolence, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, reached out to H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States, to extend his deepest sympathy following the recent passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, a remarkable statesman who played a pivotal role in shaping the United States into the nation it is today.

On behalf of the and people of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Government and people of the United States, as well as to the loved ones and friends of late President Carter.

May his enduring legacy inspire future generations, and may his family and friends find solace and strength from his numerous achievements.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving during this difficult time.”

