China's news media industry embraces integration with digital, intelligent technologies

(MENAFN) China's news industry has entered a new era marked by a deeper integration with digital and intelligent technologies, according to a report released on Tuesday. The report, titled "Development of China's News Media (2024)," was compiled by the All-China Journalists Association and highlights the profound transformation taking place within the sector.



One of the key drivers of this change is generative AI, which has significantly altered the production of news content and upgraded the forms of journalism and communication. The report notes that this technological shift has made the industry more data-driven, intelligent, and integrated, with a stronger focus on platform-based operations. The role of social networking in the media landscape has also become increasingly important, enhancing the effectiveness of the omni-media communication system.



The rapid development of China's internet industry has played a crucial role in reshaping media operations at various levels. News organizations have been leveraging online platforms to improve content quality, increase operational efficiency, and adjust production and consumption models. AI technology has been a key enabler of these changes, contributing to industry growth.



By May 2024, China had 3,606 internet news service units offering 14,228 licensed services, including websites, applications, and public accounts. Additionally, the country had over 230,000 journalists with valid credentials as of October 2024, further underscoring the scale and reach of China’s evolving news media landscape.

