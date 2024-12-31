Bird may cause crash of Korean Airplane

(MENAFN) Minutes ahead of the crash of Jeju Air flight 2216, an individual on the flight texted a friend that the 737-800 aircraft had struck a bird.



“Wait a minute… we can’t land because a bird (or birds) caught in our wing,” the individual stated at 9 AM local time, on a Korean messaging platform, KakaoTalk, in line with messages widely sent in South Korean media, such as CNN affiliate JTBC.



“Since when?” the other individual wondered.



“Just now… Should I leave last words?” the sender replayed, ahead of connection was lost.



The potential bird strike, lack of landing gear improving and concrete barrier all could have caused to the aviation tragedy, which has been outlined as the deadliest in South Korea since 1997. Nevertheless, the reason of the crash has yet to be known just days following the disaster. It could be months ahead of we understand why flight 2216 crashed. Occasionally, what the public think resulted a crash turns out to be away off base once an investigation ends.



