Aramex Slashes Customs Processing Time By Half Through Revolutionary Partnership With Dubai Customs

The initiative helps cut processing times by more than 50%, streamlining operations and accelerating efficiency. By enabling goods inspection directly at Aramex warehouses, the initiative reduces the need for traditional inspection points at customs centres and associated delays of off-site inspections.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;December 2024: Aramex, the leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and solutions, has announced significant operational improvements following the implementation of the innovative Seamless Inspections initiative by Dubai's Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC). The program, which stations customs officers directly at Aramex warehouses, has reduced shipment processing times by more than 50% and achieved time savings of approximately five hours per shipment.

The implementation of on-site customs clearance has enhanced Aramex's operational efficiency. With customs inspectors stationed at Aramex warehouses, shipments now receive immediate clearance upon arrival, reducing the need for traditional inspection points at customs centres and delays associated with off-site inspections. Aramex can thus maintain tight control over workflows, optimize storage and distribution, and offer customers faster shipping solutions.

Aramex's partnership with Dubai Customs is a collaboration that fosters trust, transparency, and efficiency for all stakeholders. The Seamless Inspections initiative enhances supply chain predictability while significantly reducing handling risks through optimized workflows. The impact is particularly noticeable in delivery schedules, with both B2B and B2C customers experiencing faster, more reliable service delivery timeframes. Businesses can thus meet global demand with greater agility and more resilient supply chains, positioning Dubai at the forefront of global trade hubs.

Khaled Ziad Al-Kilani, Senior Director at Aramex's Regional Office, commented:“The Seamless Inspections initiative is a testament to Dubai Customs' dedication to pioneering comprehensive and efficient customs processes; made possible by visionary leadership and commitment to innovation. Aramex looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Dubai Customs and other strategic partners to further enhance supply chain management and operational efficiency. Together, we are paving the way for sustainable development and attracting new foreign investments, reinforcing Dubai's global standing in trade and logistics.”

The success of this initiative at Aramex's facilities demonstrates the potential for similar improvements across Dubai's logistics sector, supporting the emirate's vision of becoming a leading global trade hub.