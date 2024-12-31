Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Religious Product For Children (CCT-5029)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an inspirational product to help children learn God's word and establish a relationship with God," said one of two inventors, from Dayton, Ohio, "so we invented the GROWING WITH JESUS. Our entertaining design provides a religious foundation, and it could offer other benefits such as sensory stimulation, muscle/motor skill growth, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun means through which children may learn about Jesus. In doing so, it offers added entertainment and educational value. It also could help develop muscle growth and motor skills. Additionally, it could help reduce skull deformity while providing children with sensory stimulation. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, churches, daycare centers, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5029, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

